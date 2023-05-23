Birth Of The Bisley

Coming To Grips

The grip frame of the SAA was very kind to the hands when firing standard loads, with the sixgun rotating gently backward in the hand and positioning the thumb for cocking the hammer for a fast second shot. However, target shooters needed a grip that would move less under recoil. Several changes were made to the standard Flat-Top Target to accomplish this. The area of the grip frame behind the triggerguard was raised higher to allow the grip to sit deeper in the hand while the backstrap was raised much higher to prevent the entire sixgun from rocking backward under recoil. The hammer profile was changed to a wide target-style and lowered for easier reach while the trigger was widened to afford the feel of a lighter trigger pull.

The Bisley Model, as this version became known, was named after the English town of Bisley where international target matches were held. It may have been designed as a target pistol, but enough shooters wanted a standard version that Colt brought out the Bisley Model with the same hog wallow trough rear sight in the top of the mainframe and the standard front sight found on the Single Action Army. Less than 1,000 Bisley Flat-Top Target Model guns were produced while more than 44,000 standard model Bisleys came forth.

By 1912 sales of the Colt Single Action Army in general were on the decline, and the Bisley was dropped from the Colt catalog. For the next several years, Bisleys would still be produced from inventory parts on-hand.