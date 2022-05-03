A New Sixgun

It was time for a new big-bore sixgun: the result of Sam Colt and Elisha Root working together in 1860 is what I consider the apex of Colt’s cap-n-ball sixguns. The Colt 1860 Army .44 carries a Dragoon-size grip frame on a Navy main frame, and with the rebated cylinder larger at the front it can hold a full 40 grains of black powder under a .44-caliber ball. The barrel length was 8", the loading lever was streamlined to flow naturally into the frame rather than having the blocky appearance of the 1851 Navy. The grip frame was made slightly longer to handle recoil. Many sixgunners consider the streamlined 1860 to be the most beautiful of all Colt’s percussion revolvers.