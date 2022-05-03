The First Big-Bore Sixgun

The first cartridge-firing revolver to arrive on the American scene was S&W’s Model of 1857. This Model #1 was a seven-shot, tip-up revolver hinged at the back part of the top of the frame in front of the hammer and chambered in what would become a most popular cartridge, the .22 Rimfire/.22 Short. It was soon followed by a .32 Rimfire version and both were quite popular as hideout weapons during the Civil War. On the heels of the .22 and .32 tip-ups, S&W planned a .44 version, but put it on hold until after the war.

The S&W Model #3 American was not only the first big-bore, cartridge-firing sixgun, it was also the first cartridge revolver to be adopted by the United States military, which to this point had mainly been outfitted with the Colt 1860 Army percussion revolver.

From 1857 on S&W produced cartridge-firing revolvers. Colt ignored cartridges, staying Sam Colt’s course. It was the company’s own fault they were caught off guard by the cartridge revolution.

S&W built revolvers with bored-through cylinders due to a patent held by Rollin S. White, who some sources tell us had been an employee of Colt and now worked for S&W. He had offered the idea to Colt and was turned down. Suddenly, Colt found itself way behind on the sixgunning scene. They had to wait until April 1869 for the patent to expire before supplying cartridge-firing sixguns.

The Army mostly ignored the Henry rifle for military use, but they weren’t so shortsighted with the S&W American. They immediately purchased 1,000.

The .44 American round uses a heeled bullet — a two-step affair with the smaller diameter base fitting inside the cartridge case while a major part of the bullet was the same diameter as the outside of the cartridge case — like .22 Long Rifle ammunition today. Unlike the .44 Henry of the 1860 Henry and the 1866 Winchester, the .44 American was a centerfire cartridge with a primer in the center of the base. However, over 3,000 S&W Americans were chambered in .44 Henry. This meant it was possible to have a sixgun and a lever gun use the same ammunition by combining a S&W American .44 Rimfire with either an 1860 Henry or 1866 Winchester in the same chambering. I especially like the 1866 Winchester replicas today and would probably have chosen one to go with the S&W .44 Rimfire if I had lived then.

Not only did the S&W American use fixed ammunition in its six-shot cylinder, it was also extremely fast to reload and unload. When the latch above the hammer was opened, the entire barrel and cylinder assembly could be rotated down and forward 90 degrees and the empty cartridges were automatically ejected. It then took only a matter of seconds to place six more rounds in the cylinder and rotate the barrel assembly back up 90 degrees, at which time the latch automatically locked. All of this could be accomplished in less time than it took to reload one chamber of the 1860 Army with powder and ball. This was a most significant step forward in firearms development.