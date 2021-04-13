AR Pistol Platform

To get the real nitty-gritty on the AR500, I spoke directly to Greg Buchel. He told me, “the .500 S&W has a rated pressure of up to 60,000 psi, so to contain this level of pressure, and the accompanying bolt thrust of a case this size, we clearly cannot wrap an AR-15 size receiver around all this ballistic energy.

“We knew we had to start with the AR-10 and use a DPMS-pattern, with the end result being a gun we call the AR500. We also knew we’d have to alter the bolt from .308 size to accommodate the larger case head of the .500 Auto Max from 0.480″ to 0.520″. The .500 Auto Max is a rebated rim, the rim being 0.008″ smaller than the case,” Buchel stated.

BHA engineers positioned the extractor and ejector in ideal locations for reliable function within the bolt face, while also adjusting the extractor to mate perfectly with the rim of the cartridge.

The 10″ 416 stainless-steel Green Mountain barrel has a bullet stabilizing 1:24″ twist, the most efficient length for the 500 Auto Max. It’s given a rugged, surface-hardening and corrosion-resistant nitride bath for a durable finish. The muzzle is threaded 3/4X28 for the accruement of your choice but comes with a muzzle brake installed.

The adjustable gas block allows fine tuning of the gas flow for reliable cycling for bullet weights from 300-grain loads to 600-grain sub-sonic loads and everything in between.

The upper receiver has a full-length rail, extending the length of the handguard. The ejector deflector provides ample clearance for the large, heavy brass of the 500 Auto Max as the ejector tosses the brass with authority 6 to 7 feet at 3 o’clock.

The handguard is a free-float, M-Lok pattern, with a full-length Picatinny rail. At the end of the handguard are integral sections of the rail at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions for any accessories such as light, laser, etc. you may want.

The lower receiver has ambidextrous selector and bolt catch, but no ambidextrous magazine release. Magazines for the AR500 are AR-15 sized, despite the upper and lower being AR-10 size. This is due to feeding geometry and characteristics being better from the AR-15-sized magazines. The steel magazines come in both 5- and 9-round, single-stack configurations.

The AR-10 lower has an AR-15 magazine well broached into it and a standard AR-10 buffer with a proprietary action spring. This mix/match of parts may sound strange but when put together, it works, cycling these powerfully behemoth rounds without a hitch.

Lastly, the BCG is nickel-boron coated to reduce friction and protect it from the elements, while making it easier to clean.