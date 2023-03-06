Big Bores For Big Bulls

Two Things

As a dyed-in-the-wool handgun hunter, I’ve taken all these buffalo with big bore handguns. No, it’s not a stunt by any stretch! After experiencing many hunts for these large beasts, I can confirm big-bore handguns are perfectly capable and decisively effective with the right combination of caliber and bullet. However, before we dive into calibers and details, there are two very important criteria not to be overshadowed — accuracy and penetration.

Proper shot placement on dangerous game can eliminate a lot of headaches and knowing the anatomy of the game is essential — you must know exactly where to place your shot regardless of angle or how the bull is standing. Even mammoth calibers such as the .500 Nitro Express will not compensate for a poorly placed shot.

Secondly, penetration is crucial. Cape buffalo are big animals with large bones, massive muscle tissue and thick, tough hide and the bullet must be capable of busting through all this before reaching the vitals. Premium bullets designed for this very task are not cheap. If you’re looking to cut costs on this type of hunt, look somewhere else. Proper bullet performance is your friend.

In many African countries, the .375 caliber is a minimum requirement for buffalo and similar game. In Africa for example, the quintessential .375 H&H is wildly popular and has taken so much game from the smallest antelope to the largest living terrestrial animals. So, when discussing big bores, we can begin our journey with the .375 caliber.

In handgun hunting circles, the 375 JDJ has a long, successful track record for taking large and dangerous game. The cartridge was designed by JD Jones and is based on the .444 Marlin case. For years, I shot Hornady 270-grain Spire Points and when heavy lifting arose, the 300-grain round nose. After taking all members of Africa’s Big Five plus hippo and croc, along with a wide variety of other large or dangerous game with the 375 JDJ, I have a ton of confidence in its effectiveness.

Many other handgun hunters have experienced stellar performance from this round launched from T/C’s Contender, G2 or Encore platforms. The late Ken French of T/C Arms had an Encore barrel built for me back in the day of Fox Ridge, T/C’s Custom Shop. This handgun has proven itself countless times and I’ll go to the grave with it, even though it’s cost me dearly — it has been responsible for keeping the taxidermist, his wife, girlfriend and three daughters all driving expensive sports cars and flying private jets to their summer homes in Jackson Hole, Wyo.!

While hunting the famed Zambezi Valley in Zimbabwe, I took a dandy bull with the 375 JDJ shooting Hornady 300-grain FMJ. These solids will definitely penetrate with most broadside shots and still leave an exit hole. The cape buffalo was in a herd but it was easy to detect this old bull from the others. Shots on buffalo are seldom long range and this one entailed a 60-yard poke. This incident occurred almost 40 years ago and I still remember the 375 JDJ working so well.

There are several sub-species of buffalo on the African continent, all worthy of pursuit. In Benin, the West African Savanna buffalo is smaller than the cape buffalo in body and horn but just as much of a challenge. Further west in Uganda, the Nile buffalo can be found. On the 10th and final day of our hunt, we followed tracks of two bulls deep into the forest. Luck was definitely with us on this last day when we snuck up to both bulls resting in the shade within 40 yards.

The dwarf forest buffalo is the smallest built African buffalo but the most difficult and challenging to hunt. I struggled with extreme heat and humidity during a 10-day hunt in the rainforest of Cameroon. To the untrained eye, following tracks in this jungle-like environment is humanly impossible. Experienced trackers are necessary if you have any hopes of seeing a bull in the gauntlet of undergrowth.

After days of sweating like a pig and walking for miles in unbearable heat, we finally caught up to a lone bull. You can’t see very far in the rainforest — 25 yards would be a long shot in most cases. The shot was close and I couldn’t actually believe we pulled this off as very few dwarf forest buffalo have been taken with a handgun.

As mentioned earlier, the .45-70 is likewise capable of tackling big bulls. During my first hunt in Zimbabwe, I was shooting 500-grain Hornady solids in a Contender I borrowed from JD Jones. He had opened up the chamber so the bullets would fit.

The .45-70 penetrates well and packs an authoritative punch on both ends — recoil with heavy bullets loaded to the max will do more than get your attention!