All Banged Up

Fixing It Up

Steve Lester, the co-owner of Turnbull Restoration in Bloomfield, NY, sees many of them every year. He estimates about half of the shotgun restoration projects on which he works have some kind of barrel imperfection. They come through honest use, and while fixing the external eyesore is important, ensuring the barrels can safely withstand internal shell pressure is critical.

“The barrels that arrive in our shop usually fall into one of two classes: a ding or a dent,” Lester said. “A ding is a small, rounded dimple in the metal. It’s made by a soft impact to a relatively soft surface, like hitting a white birch while swinging on a grouse. Dings are easily detected on both the outside and the inside of the barrels. Then there are dents, which come in a variety of small, medium and large sizes, and are the result of a hard strike by a hard surface such as a rock or metal. Impact comes from hitting a rock while climbing over a stone wall or the metal frame of a duck boat or pit blind. That kind of serious impact typically removes external metal that continues through to affect the inner barrel wall. For safety reasons, both dings and dents are very important to fix.”

One reason they’re important to fix is both dings and dents change the integrity of the barrel’s metal. “I see an equal number of issues in both fluid steel and Damascus barrels,” Lester said, “and any restoration recommendations come from a thorough inspection. I’ll use a micrometer to take sample measurements of the barrel walls. For safety reasons I won’t work on any fluid steel barrel that is thinner than 0.030. I’ll establish a baseline comparison between both affected and non-affected areas to make sure I have a strong enough wall to work on. Impact can have a ripple-effect, so I’ll thoroughly inspect the rest of the barrels, too. Damage to rib solder frequently accompanies an impact just as a strike can cause Damascus barrels to delaminate.”

When the barrels are deemed safe, the work will commence. “I’ll follow an inside-first, outside-next order,” Lester said. “Internal work begins by inserting a sequence of brass mandrels that have increasing larger diameters. The goal is to raise the damaged area slowly until the ding and dent is removed and the impacted area is equal to the barrel’s diameter. Further measurements are taken to ensure accuracy. With deeper dents, I’ll need to hone out any residual metal and polish the barrel so it is smooth. At this point it’s important not to enter the choke. Doing so will alter constriction, and that should be avoided at all costs.”