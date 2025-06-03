All Banged Up
Fixing Damaged Barrels
I’m sure I can think of something that puts a mid-winter soul at ease faster than the midday sun in a South Carolina field of switchgrass, but I don’t know what it is. Warm, dry air luffed from the southwest, and Cider’s cracking tail put everything right in the world. Things got better when he locked up, for the intensity of his point showed me the birds were loafing in the grasses in the middle of the young pine stand.
Theirs was a smart pick, for a hawk’s flight would be interrupted by the height of the small pines and they’d be fast enough to flush ahead of a coyote trying to run them down. I’d have to be careful like those predators, ’cause if I didn’t shoot quickly, then I’d swing my barrels and clunk a tree. That’s the cost of doing business when hunting birds of the edge, but it’s not ever fun.
Fixing It Up
Steve Lester, the co-owner of Turnbull Restoration in Bloomfield, NY, sees many of them every year. He estimates about half of the shotgun restoration projects on which he works have some kind of barrel imperfection. They come through honest use, and while fixing the external eyesore is important, ensuring the barrels can safely withstand internal shell pressure is critical.
“The barrels that arrive in our shop usually fall into one of two classes: a ding or a dent,” Lester said. “A ding is a small, rounded dimple in the metal. It’s made by a soft impact to a relatively soft surface, like hitting a white birch while swinging on a grouse. Dings are easily detected on both the outside and the inside of the barrels. Then there are dents, which come in a variety of small, medium and large sizes, and are the result of a hard strike by a hard surface such as a rock or metal. Impact comes from hitting a rock while climbing over a stone wall or the metal frame of a duck boat or pit blind. That kind of serious impact typically removes external metal that continues through to affect the inner barrel wall. For safety reasons, both dings and dents are very important to fix.”
One reason they’re important to fix is both dings and dents change the integrity of the barrel’s metal. “I see an equal number of issues in both fluid steel and Damascus barrels,” Lester said, “and any restoration recommendations come from a thorough inspection. I’ll use a micrometer to take sample measurements of the barrel walls. For safety reasons I won’t work on any fluid steel barrel that is thinner than 0.030. I’ll establish a baseline comparison between both affected and non-affected areas to make sure I have a strong enough wall to work on. Impact can have a ripple-effect, so I’ll thoroughly inspect the rest of the barrels, too. Damage to rib solder frequently accompanies an impact just as a strike can cause Damascus barrels to delaminate.”
When the barrels are deemed safe, the work will commence. “I’ll follow an inside-first, outside-next order,” Lester said. “Internal work begins by inserting a sequence of brass mandrels that have increasing larger diameters. The goal is to raise the damaged area slowly until the ding and dent is removed and the impacted area is equal to the barrel’s diameter. Further measurements are taken to ensure accuracy. With deeper dents, I’ll need to hone out any residual metal and polish the barrel so it is smooth. At this point it’s important not to enter the choke. Doing so will alter constriction, and that should be avoided at all costs.”
Exterior Work
Once the internal damage is repaired, Lester moves on to the outside of the barrel. “Areas of impact are vulnerable to rust and corrosion and that requires the barrels first to be sanded and polished,” he said. “Depending on the age, make and model of the shotgun, we’ll either hot-blue or rust-blue the barrels. Hot-bluing a shotgun that should be rust-blued can create more problems, with one of the biggest issues being damage to the integrity of the rib solder joints. Always use the method and recipes of bluing that are appropriate to the manufacturer, and you’ll have a cosmetically attractive set of tubes that are protected from the elements.”
Some tubes just aren’t meant to be repaired, and they’re ones that have too severe of an impact, like Damascus barrels that are delaminated or just have inadequate wall thickness. But there are two solutions to repair the barrels so it doesn’t become a wall hanger collecting dust.
“Full length tubes, also called barrel liners, can be installed to the original tubes,” Lester said. “They will reduce the gauge by one size, and they will add extra weight. That additional weight depends on variables like gauge and barrel length, but generally speaking it’s usually under a pound. A silver lining is the liners come with screw-in chokes that adds a modern convenience to even an antique shotgun. You’ll be able to shoot all of the higher-compression shells available to today’s consumers. Mono blocking is the second option, and this involves cutting the barrels just past the chamber and then attaching a new set of fluid steel barrels. The benefit of this process is the shooter can maintain the original gauge, and chokes could be opened to suit. Both of those techniques can give a very damaged shotgun a new life.” The easiest, cost-effective fix for a modern pump and semi-automatic is to source a replacement barrel from a gun shop, gunsmith or online listing.
When it comes to shotgun repair, it’s far more common to see barrels in need of work than stocks. That’s part of the cost of hunting hard in the woods and on the water. Take care of those tubes, and don’t put off a repair. Everyone’s safety relies on it.