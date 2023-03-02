A “Russkie” Scout?

Scouts Rule

Besides being introduced to all kinds of cool products, part of the event — and my favorite — included using the Scrambler and Military Crest shooting trails designed specifically for Jeff Cooper’s Scout Rifle concept. I borrowed Matt Olivier’s Scout rifle, which he recently bought from Ed Head. I was honored using this rifle on the same courses Ed had walked hundreds (thousands?) of times before.

Regardless, I wanted a Scout Rifle built just like Ed’s/Matt’s rifle, only in 7.62×39 caliber. The main reason being I already had one. I’d earlier written about the Russian-chambered rifle using cast bullet loads. The rifle was like all Ruger American rifles I’ve shot — extremely accurate from the factor — but its coolness factor and versatility would go up substantially converted into Scout Rifle guise.

Ammo is still relatively cheap during these trying times, and besides, I handload for it using my cast hollow-point loads. The conversion process is relatively easy. Most of the fixins can be had from Andy Larsson’s Skinner Sights. They make a Scout Rail just for the Ruger American series requiring drill/tapping two holes in the barrel — that’s it.

Friend Ken Kelly of Mag-na-port did the honors as my needs for the holes coincided with our yearly visit consisting of the best damn chili and fried perch at the Adair bar. Adding the rail accomplishes two things. First, it adds iron sights to the bare Ruger American barrel in the form of a rear peep-sight and M4 A2 front sight.

Secondly, the rail allows forward mounting of a long-eye-relief scope, the most iconic trait of a Scout Rifle. The forward-mounted scope provides a wide field of view while looking through the scope with both eyes open. It also allows easier loading of the magazine with the scope forward of the magazine.