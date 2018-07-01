Nuthin’ But Blue Sky

Sprinkled, Stung, Slammed

So the first commandment of dove hunting — especially in crowded fields — is fairly straightforward: “Thou shalt refrain from shooting at low birds.” Until it’s light enough to be able to see where everyone is. And even then you still want to wait for birds flying high enough to abide by the the “Blue Sky Rule.”



Basically, this means you want the bird to be skylined high enough — with enough blue beneath it — so the angle of your shot doesn’t pose a hazard to anyone else. Every dove hunter gets a long-distance sprinkling with shot now and again. But being lightly rained on by a couple of No. 8s at 120 yards or so is a far cry from getting seriously peppered at 50-60 or so.



Most guys I know have been stung at one time or another and it makes for some hard feelings. Which is why eye protection is absolutely mandatory at all times. A No. 7-1/2 or 8 pellet that hits hard enough draw blood or raise a welt on your arm can wreck your eyeball.



Me? I’ll gladly settle for less action if it means less people. Back in the 1970s we hunted a very small field next to a feedlot in California’s Coachella Valley. By sunup it was packed with shooters. Somebody on the other side swung on a low bird and cut loose, hitting one of our crew, Tommy, with around 40 No. 8 pellets between his boot tops and his belt buckle.



It went well beyond your basic peppering. Some went in nearly a quarter-inch. But all of them hurt. Like a very severe instant sunburn. Once we’d patted him down to make sure nothing vital was involved, it was off to the emergency ward for a tetanus shot and assorted antibiotics. The attending physician had already had a couple of clients in from that same field. His verdict?