A Whole Shot-Load

The Eyes Have It

A couple of years back I decided to fight back against my aging eyes, which were making hitting things with handguns a real pain in the butt.



So I contacted Tactical Rx, a Denver-based company specializing in “inverted bifocal” lenses and innovative frames for shooters. Essentially, what this allows is for you to bring the sights into razor-sharp focus by simply tilting your eyes up slightly. The bottom section allows regular focus on the target, but keeping the sights sharp on the upper section is what you need to hit where you want.



Prior to purchase, the folks at Tactical Rx help you ascertain your “eyes to pistol” measurements, as well as where the dividing line on the lenses between “near and far” should be to require the least amount of eye-lift to sharpen in on the sights.



My original set was the “Director” style with amber lenses. They provided superlative service, but eventually it came time to “re-up” to my latest lens prescription. Time marches on and what was “just right” a few years back ultimately needs a bit of tweaking. I decided to try a new frame style this time — the “Mad Scientist.”

Again I chose amber, but this style offered something extra, namely two darker separate lens panels at the sides, which prevent nasty bright sunlight from leaking in from the corners! The effect is remarkably soothing, almost like shooting from inside a blind.



There’s also a very real side benefit to these things. I no longer break out in a cold sweat if I forget to bring my regular reading glasses to the range. My new set of shooting glasses also work just fine for reading tiny text messages, or figuring out what’s on the menu during our “post-range” lunch stops at whatever greasy spoon strikes our fancy.



http://www.tacticalrx.com/

Ph: (888) 807-5165