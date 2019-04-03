A Slicker Snubbie

Editor Jeff, a fan of the Centennial style, put it this way: “The whole geometry of the trigger stroke just feels different.” Using Buffalo Bore’s Tactical Low-Flash, Low Recoil 158-grain .357 load, the 340PD proved plenty accurate at 50 feet. Still slammed me a bit, but Thomas didn’t seem to mind at all. It clocked at 1,070 fps and might be the top choice if you simply gotta take advantage of the .357 option (we’ll cover this snubbie in-depth in an issue or two).



Since you’re dealing with fixed sights, it’s best to find a serious “carry load” hitting at point of aim at snubbie yardages. With my 3-inch M49 this turned out to be Black Hills 125-grain +P JHP. It groups very well, but more importantly hits POA. Since this is stout stuff from a J-Frame, I searched for a relatively inexpensive practice load which shoots to the same (or reasonably close) POA and is a bit kinder and gentler on me and the gun. I still feel (based on some long-ago advice) if you’re going to shoot a J a whole lot, you want a non-alloy item. But although I do love pinned barrels and carbon steel, the 340PD is awful nice…



But back to my semi-cheapo practice load, which turned out to be Winchester USA 130-grain FMJ, a very easy to shoot number generally available in bulk pack format at Walmart. In lieu of that, Aguila’s near-identical item worked just as well. Standard Black Hills 148-grain Match wadcutters shoot amazingly tight, but too much “low right” for my M49 at 50 feet. But from our 2-inch M60 they were money in the bank. Handloaders, of course, have more load-tailoring latitude.



With most of our 2-inch guns, Federal Premium’s 130-grain HST JHP +P load shot pretty much to POA, and from Thomas’s 2-inch M49 delivered spot-on 3-inch 50-foot groups. Which leads me to believe the guys at Federal—who concocted this stuff specifically for snubbies—knew what they were doing. (To be continued next issue).