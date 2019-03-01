A .35 Remington Retro Trio

Still Like ’Em

I shot the 336 for years, then traded it off in a fit of stupidity. A couple decades later I bought another — also in .35 Remington. It shot great — just like the first one, particularly after I mounted a 2.5X Weaver scope on it. Truth be told, I was less than happy with the recently-mandated crossbolt safety button on the replacement, but it really wasn’t a deal-breaker. Eventually, that one went the way of all trade bait as well.



I still like a .35. For traditional, tubular-magazine lever-action fans, it’s a fine compromise between the .30-30 and the thumping .45-70. Although when you factor in the current hot-rodded levels of .45-70, the .35 is actually closer to the .30-30 in terms of power. That’s basically a 200-gr. .358" bullet at a bit over 2,000 fps vs. a .308 bullet a couple of hundred feet faster, how much depending on whether it’s 150- or 170-grs. I’ve used .30-30s and .35s on hogs and deer and they both work just fine — although for anything bigger I’d probably go with the .35.



Funny thing is, although it’s a Remington proprietary number, the Big Green rifles that birthed it — the Model 8/81 autoloader and the Model 14/141 pump are long gone. Sure, a number of 760 Gamemasters were chambered to it, but they’re also history. There’s a custom-shop Model Seven bolt-action carbine you can still order the last time I checked, but Marlin leverguns pretty much keep the old .35 Remington breathing today.



Fortunately, Doug Fee, a shooting buddy of mine, has a couple of those dear departed Remingtons — plus a Marlin — and we had the chance to run some Federal 200-gr. RN factory and Hornady 200-gr. LeverEvolution loads through them. Just for giggles you understand.