Enter to win an Walther PDP Compact 4" Giveaway Package worth over $795!

With a capacity of 15+1, the Walther PDP Compact in 9mm caliber is primarily for concealed carry and duty use. It is red-dot ready and comes with two magazines. Key features include a performance duty trigger for repeatable accuracy, SuperTerrain serrations for more responsive, hands-on engagement with the pistol, modularity and polygonal rifling.

The ACE Iona — Green Aluminum knife has a 4″ aluminum handle, anodized in a beautiful olive drab green. Its 2.875″-long blade is made of M390 steel, one of the best steels available. With on OAL of 7″ and weighing 3 oz., the Iona is light but strong. With a nested liner-lock and a solid stainless wire clip, it is the ideal EDC folder to drop in the pocket, bag, truck or wherever you might need a dependable knife.

The COMPACT is a powerful PepperBall launcher you can carry in your pocket. Preloaded and ready to shoot with a launch distance of up to 30 feet, the COMPACT fires a projectile with a pepper irritant. The pepper ball bursts to release a pepper cloud upon impact to incapacitate a threat.

Protect yourself and your family with the Walther PDP Compact 4″, Giant Mouse Knives’ ACE Iona and the PepperBall COMPACT! You’ll get these amazing prizes if you win!