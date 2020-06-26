Enter To Win Mossberg MC2C 9mm Prize Package!

Savage 110 High Country Rifle Prize Package Giveaway

Written By admin
1

Enter to win a Savage 110 High Country Rifle Giveaway Package worth $1,724!

The Savage 110 High Country Rifle is just the thing you need to bring food to the table in difficult times. A spiral-fluted 22″ barrel and bolt as well as a Model 110 action within the AccuStock internal chassis maximize the rifle’s accuracy. Other features include a user-adjustable AccuTrigger, an AccuStock rail system, a threaded muzzle and more. Weighing 8.1 lbs., the 42″-long rifle comes with a detachable box magazine.

Mount the Swarovski Z3 4-12×50 to the 110 High Country Rifle to hit even more prey. The 1″-scope’s 50mm objective lens and 12x magnification allows the scope to work best in poor light and over longer distances.

TOPS Knives’ Fieldcraft 3.5 is a smaller, slightly slimmer version of the Fieldcraft by Brothers of Bushcraft. The 3.5 has TOPS’ modified Scandi grind, black traction coating, tan canvas Micarta handles and a Kydex sheath.

These prizes will come in handy if we have to hunt for food. Enter now!

1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Will A Laser Get...
Some believe handgun lasers are the best invention since sliced bread, while others condemn their use as a guaranteed trip to the morgue. But which...
Read Full Article
Savage 110 High...
Prize package includes: Savage 110 High Country rifle, Swarovski Z3 scope and TOPS Knives’ Fieldcraft knife.
Read Full Article
Custer’s Last...
This Thursday and Friday (June 25-26) marks the 144th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, also known as Custer’s Last Stand.
Read Full Article