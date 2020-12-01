Enter to win a Primary Arms Giveaway Package worth over $1,748!

The Savage MSR 15 Recon 2.0 comes standard with upgrades including a nickel-boron coated trigger, a free-float M-LOK handguard and an upgraded 16″ Savage barrel. Adding Primary Arms’ GLx 2.5-10×24 Rifle Scope and GLx 30mm Cantilever Scope Mount makes the Recon ready to handle challenges in real world situations.

The Primary Arms GLx 2.5-10×24 has a 4x magnification range that makes any gun with Primary Arms’ Advanced Combined Sighting System (ACSS®) reticles ideal for hunting, competition or target practice at the range.

Made of lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum, the Primary Arms GLx 30mm Cantilever Scope Mount pushes your optics forward over 2″ to ensure you get the eye relief you need with your favorite scope. The skeletonized 4-screw cap rings reduce weight without sacrificing strength.

Win this giveaway and you’ll be ready to hunt, compete or engage targets on the range.