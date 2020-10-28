Enter to win a PPK/s Stainless Pistol Giveaway Package worth over $920!

Walther Arms’ classic PPK came out 80 years ago inspiring a new category in the firearm industry — the concealed carry pistol. This pistol maintains the original’s features but with an extended grip for a 7-round capacity and improved ergonomics. Weighing 19 oz. empty, the pistol has an OAL of 6.1″. Barrel length is 3.3″. Its double-action/single-action trigger decocks when rotating the safety down into the safe position.

Carry your Walther PPK/s in Versacarry’s Comfort Flex Deluxe. The IWB holster has an embedded polymer layer in between two pieces of water buffalo leather. It has a sweat-resistant padded back, a forward cant and an adjustable draw tension to ensure a secure carry.

Don a GUNS Magazine shirt from Nine Line Apparel to complete your getup. This limited edition shirt sports the GUNS logo in front and a John Wayne quote on the back.

