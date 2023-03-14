Enter to win
Surplus 2023 giveaway
GUNS Magazine is excited to present the Surplus 2023 Giveaway, featuring prizes from ADCO Sales, Kershaw and Streamlight valued at $952.
GIVEAWAY ENDS JUNE 30, 2023. MAIL-IN ENTRIES ACCEPTED BY POSTCARD ONLY. LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER HOUSEHOLD; MULTIPLE ENTRIES DISQUALIFY ENTRANTS. WINNER CHOSEN BY RANDOM DRAWING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE & LOCAL LAWS APPLY.
Surplus 2023 GIVEAWAY
You may also mail entries to:
GUNS Magazine
GOM Surplus 2023
P.O. Box 488
Escondido, CA 92033