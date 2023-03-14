EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Enter to win
Surplus 2023 giveaway

Written By admin
0

GUNS Magazine is excited to present the Surplus 2023 Giveaway, featuring prizes from ADCO Sales, Kershaw and Streamlight valued at $952.

GIVEAWAY ENDS JUNE 30, 2023. MAIL-IN ENTRIES ACCEPTED BY POSTCARD ONLY. LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER HOUSEHOLD; MULTIPLE ENTRIES DISQUALIFY ENTRANTS. WINNER CHOSEN BY RANDOM DRAWING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE & LOCAL LAWS APPLY.

FULL TERMS & CONDITIONS

Surplus 2023 GIVEAWAY

  • SURVEY QUESTIONS

  • CONTACT INFORMATION

  • FFL INFORMATION

You may also mail entries to:
GUNS Magazine
GOM Surplus 2023
P.O. Box 488
Escondido, CA 92033

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Enter To Win...
Enter to win GUNS Magazine's Surplus Military & Classic Firearms 2023 Gun Giveaway featuring prizes from ADCO USA, Kershaw and Streamlight.
Read Full Article
We’re Up...
Perhaps one of the keys to defeating anti-gunners is understanding many of them are nuts, some of them dangerously so as they maintain — and spread — an...
Read Full Article
Playing Catch-Up
Good guns can be made better and I offer you two recent examples, each from a legendary American handgun brand.
Read Full Article