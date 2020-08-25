Enter to win a ALTOR Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistols Giveaway Package worth $427!

ALTOR Corp. describes this unique pistol as “perfectly simple and simply perfect.” Our own Roy Huntington wrote this about the ALTOR, “… shows excellent workmanship, using high quality reinforced nylon polymer and 416RS stainless for the barrel and metal bits. Thanks to CNC machining, it all fits together perfectly and works as designed.” `The ALTOR pistol has a total of six parts and only two connect to load and fire. Offered in .380 ACP and 9mm Luger, it’s a simple striker-fired operation. Lightweight and ambidextrous, the ergonomic design makes it easy to hold and carry.

Our other prize is a pair of handsome folders with frame locks from Columbia River Knife & Tool — the Gulf and Burnout. These knives’ blades are made of 8Cr13MoV steel. Handle is G10 for the Gulf; carbon fiber and G10 overlay for the Burnout.

There simply is no reason to turn down a chance to win two ALTOR pistols, yes two — one in 9mm and another in .380 ACP — plus two fine knives from CRKT. So hurry up and enter this giveaway.