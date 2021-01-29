Enter To Win A SIG Sauer P365 Pistol Prize Package!

ADCO BH BEST Arms Semi-Auto Shotgun Giveaway Package

Enter to win an ADCO BH BEST Arms Semi-Auto Shotgun Giveaway Package worth over $450!

The gas-operated BH Best Arms Semi-Auto Shotgun (BA 312-PG) from ADCO carries 5+1 rounds of 12-gauge shells with your choice of small shot to 3″ slugs.With a black-anodized finish, a barrel length of 20″ and OAL of 40″ it’s offered with or without a pistol grip. A tactical sight also comes optional.

The shotgun we’re giving away comes with an Alfa Dot Sight (Model A30 B). The 30mm sight gives a field of view of 44 feet at 100 yards, about 20% more objective view over a 1” tube sight.

This limited edition GUNS Magazine shirt from Nine Line Apparel sports the GUNS logo in front and a quote from John Wayne on the back: “Courage is being scared to death & saddling up anyway.

Enter the giveaway and win the ADCO BH Best Arms Shotgun, with Alfa Dot Sight and a Nine Line GUNS T-Shirt.

