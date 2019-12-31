Zero Tolerance 0470 Sinkevich

Zero Tolerance (ZT) Knives have been the flagship of Kai USA — which also manufactures Kershaw folder knives — for over 14 years now. Originally a line of combat knives, ZT has been steadily gravitating toward the EDC market where the bulk of their folders now reside. Collaborations with Belarusian knifemaker Dmitry Sinkevich have been a huge success in the ZT line and their latest — the Model 0470 — is sure to whet your EDC appetite.



Dmitry is a master of both fine machining and the fluid line, traits you can see here on the Model 0470. At 7.80" overall and 4.4" closed this is a midrange EDC with aggressive tactical roots. The 3.40" CPM-20CV stainless steel blade has an almost imperceptible clip at the tip to improve penetration and the deep blade grind offers up excellent slice. The blade opens via a knurled flipper only and rolls out slick as butterfat on ZT’s patented KVT ball bearing system. The flow into the Titanium handle is, as you’d expect from the maestro, flawless, and the handle slabs feature intricate machining leading up to the icing on the cake: Marbled Carbon Fiber inlays. On the backside you’ll find an integral lock that’s superb artistry in itself. A Titanium pocket clip for tip-up carry completes the folder.