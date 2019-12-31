Enter to win Daniel Defense DD5V4 Rifle Prize Package!

Zero Tolerance 0470 Sinkevich

An eye-popping new EDC stunner
Written By Pat Covert
2020
17

Zero Tolerance (ZT) Knives have been the flagship of Kai USA — which also manufactures Kershaw folder knives — for over 14 years now. Originally a line of combat knives, ZT has been steadily gravitating toward the EDC market where the bulk of their folders now reside. Collaborations with Belarusian knifemaker Dmitry Sinkevich have been a huge success in the ZT line and their latest — the Model 0470 — is sure to whet your EDC appetite.

Dmitry is a master of both fine machining and the fluid line, traits you can see here on the Model 0470. At 7.80" overall and 4.4" closed this is a midrange EDC with aggressive tactical roots. The 3.40" CPM-20CV stainless steel blade has an almost imperceptible clip at the tip to improve penetration and the deep blade grind offers up excellent slice. The blade opens via a knurled flipper only and rolls out slick as butterfat on ZT’s patented KVT ball bearing system. The flow into the Titanium handle is, as you’d expect from the maestro, flawless, and the handle slabs feature intricate machining leading up to the icing on the cake: Marbled Carbon Fiber inlays. On the backside you’ll find an integral lock that’s superb artistry in itself. A Titanium pocket clip for tip-up carry completes the folder.

Why You’ll Like It

Zero Tolerance produces knives of extremely high quality at a fraction of the price of a custom. A Sinkewich folding knife will typically run around $1,600 (at the low end) while suggested retail on the ZT 0470 is $325. You get a finely manufactured Sinkevich-designed folder with the same extraordinary good looks but without the handmade sticker price. This is champagne on a beer budget and you could buy quite a few bottles of high dollar bubbly for what you’d save!

www.kershawknives.com

Read More Knife Reviews

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine February 2020 Issue Now!

2020
17

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Zero Tolerance...
Zero Tolerance (ZT) Knives have been the flagship of Kai USA — which also manufactures Kershaw folder knives — for over 14 years now.
Read Full Article
Black Hills Ammo
Over the span of about three decades, Black Hills Ammunition has grown from a small part-time operation to one of the most respected manufacturers of...
Read Full Article
GMP Quick Hit #1...
Once ubiquitous, are 2-inch revolvers, or "snubbies," still viable today? Host Brent T. Wheat and Publisher Roy Huntington discuss their modern relevancy.
Read Full Article