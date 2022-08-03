Zero Tolerance 0308

Zero Tolerance was launched in 2006 as an upscale version of the Kershaw brand geared toward military and law enforcement users. All their knives, folders and fixed-blades are stout and overbuilt. Two folder series in the line, the 0300 and 0350 — designed by knifemakers Ken Onion and Strider Knives — were absolute beasts and achieved guru status right out of the gate. The new ZT 0308, although different in configuration, picks up where they left off.

To say the ZT 0308 is an overbuilt brute would be understating the case. At 8.75″ in overall length — 5.25″ in the handle — this is a massive folder that can fill the most sizeable of mitts. The 0308’s stonewashed 3.75″ blade is a Drop Point with a harpoonish dip on its backside saber grind. The blade steel is premium CPM 20CV stainless and opens via a flipper assisted by glass-smooth KVT ball-bearings. The pivot has a fixed nut atop allowing for field adjustment with a 0.5″ wrench. The front side of the handle is 3D-machined textured G10 (ours is the Coyote Brown version) and out back is a matching-texture Titanium frame slab featuring a burly frame-lock mechanism with hardened-steel lock bar insert. Zero Tolerance provides a black-coated stainless pocket clip (reversible for southpaws) that can be switched out with a variety of aftermarket options.