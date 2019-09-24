WMR or HMR?

The .22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire was introduced 60 years ago as I write this. Currently it’s offered in more different bullet weights and designs, and in more firearms choices, than at any time in its history.



I was barely into my teens during the early 1960s when the .22 WMR was slowly catching on. Winchester designed it to be both longer and slightly larger in diameter than the .22 Long Rifle to prevent it being loaded in .22 LR chambers. Compared to the .22 LR, velocity took a huge jump — increasing by around 50 percent. Currently, most 40-gr. .22 WMR loads have a claimed muzzle velocity in rifle barrels of around 1,900 fps (compared to about 1,250 fps for the high-speed .22 LR). By way of centerfire comparison, the .300 Win. Mag. exceeds the .30-06 by about 10 percent!



The .22 WMR came in for a fair bit of criticism. Some complained it was too destructive for a small-game cartridge — and it’s true. If you hit a squirrel in the hams, especially with the HP load, there’s not much left for the stewpot. For me as a near-penniless farm boy, the big deal, however, was cost. Then as now, .22 WMR ammo cost 4 to 5 times as much as .22 LR. Heck, I couldn’t even afford .22 LR and stuck to .22 Shorts!



It seems obvious now but it took me a while to figure out the .22 WMR’s niche. The .22 LR is a superb target cartridge, a wonderful plinker and an adequate small game and pest cartridge. With precise shot placement it can punch significantly above its weight.



The .22 WMR was designed as a hunting cartridge. There’s no law against target shooting or plinking with it, but for such activities the round is unnecessarily powerful, loud and expensive. As a small game and pest-control cartridge it’s superb — far superior to the .22 LR. So instead of thinking of it as an expensive rimfire, think of it as an “inexpensive centerfire.”



For pest control and small game hunting, the .22 WMR is ideal. It is also a fine cartridge for a rifle or handgun for emergency use in wilderness country. It isn’t a huge niche, but big enough to keep the cartridge popular for a long time. Remington attempted to grab a share of this market with the 5mm Remington Rimfire Magnum, but failed mainly because it offered little new. The 5mm is a good cartridge, but 38 grains at 2,100 fps is no huge advantage over 40 grains at 1,900 fps.