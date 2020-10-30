White River Hunter

Back when hunting lodges became more prolific and one-day hunts became more popular, a downsizing trend began to take root in sporting fixed-blades. Larger hunting knives simply weren’t needed if you weren’t going to clear a camp site to accommodate extended hunts in the wild, or could afford the comfort of a lodge. White River Knife & Tool’s Hunter model exemplifies the breed of light hunting knives today.

Designed by custom knifemaker Owen Baker, Jr., White River’s Hunter is a handy 8.5″ overall, 3.5″ of the length in a mid-sized Drop Point blade, the preferred style for skinning game. The blade steel is primo CPM S35VN stainless steel which is often chosen by custom knifemakers for their wares. The 5.0″ handle has a deep finger choil for sure grip and the purchase is further enhanced with grippy black Burlap Micarta scales. The welted, deep carry brown leather belt sheath is a star in itself — well designed with just enough handle exposed to make a sure pull and, if preferred, you can add a lanyard loop to the base of the Hunter’s handle. Weight is a svelte 4.3 oz.