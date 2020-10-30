White River Hunter

Enter To Win A Walther Arms PPK/S Stainless Pistol Prize Package!

Written By Pat Covert
The White River Knife & Tool’s Hunter is the perfect size for those who need a
compact knife for voracious skinning and light field chores.

Back when hunting lodges became more prolific and one-day hunts became more popular, a downsizing trend began to take root in sporting fixed-blades. Larger hunting knives simply weren’t needed if you weren’t going to clear a camp site to accommodate extended hunts in the wild, or could afford the comfort of a lodge. White River Knife & Tool’s Hunter model exemplifies the breed of light hunting knives today.

Designed by custom knifemaker Owen Baker, Jr., White River’s Hunter is a handy 8.5″ overall, 3.5″ of the length in a mid-sized Drop Point blade, the preferred style for skinning game. The blade steel is primo CPM S35VN stainless steel which is often chosen by custom knifemakers for their wares. The 5.0″ handle has a deep finger choil for sure grip and the purchase is further enhanced with grippy black Burlap Micarta scales. The welted, deep carry brown leather belt sheath is a star in itself — well designed with just enough handle exposed to make a sure pull and, if preferred, you can add a lanyard loop to the base of the Hunter’s handle. Weight is a svelte 4.3 oz.

The Hunter’s welted brown leather belt sheath lets you grab-and-go, plus you
can add a lanyard to the base of the knife if you prefer.

Why You’ll Like It

White River Knife & Tool built their reputation on offering high performance outdoor knives for hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts. With its top shelf blade steel this modest-sized fixer can not only skin like a house afire but also perform light Bushcrafter duty when needed. The fit and finish is right up there at the top for factory knives and the sheath is incredibly well made. Furthermore, the Hunter’s suggested retail of $180 won’t drag you down for a hunting knife built to pass down for generations. If your hunting needs don’t require a lot of heavy field chores, the White River Hunter may be just what you’ve been looking for.

www.whiteriver.com

