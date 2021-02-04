Back when I was in junior high school, my habit of carrying a pocket knife was so widely known and accepted the shop teacher once reached into his pocket, came up empty and immediately asked to borrow mine for some cutting necessity.

Today, I’d get booted off campus for that, perhaps even prosecuted.

During my formative years, one could never tell when you might need to gut a trout, cut some twine or rope, skin a rabbit or raccoon, sharpen a pencil, open a box or create a pile of wood shavings for a morning fire because such opportunities had a habit of materializing at a moment’s notice. You can’t do any of that stuff without a knife.

My grandpa carried a traditional folding pocketknife with a couple of blades. He was a retired carpenter and was always fiddling around with things that might require a quick cut. Every night he would place that knife on a small table next to his easy chair.

My dad carried the same kind of knife. He was a mechanic and on any given day he might have to cut a radiator hose or fan belt. At home, he had a vegetable garden and a pocketknife always comes in handy for cutting trailing vines, strings for bean plants, or slicing seed potatoes. He also used it to cut fishing leaders, slice bacon in camp and other things.

Jump ahead several decades. The armed citizen who doesn’t have a good, sharp knife handy at all times is not well equipped and may one day regret it. “Sharp” means capable of shaving in a pinch and “good” means a reliable tool made from quality steel that will keep an edge for use in an emergency, such as cutting an accident victim out of a jammed seatbelt or building a shelter.