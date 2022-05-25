Western Holster Evolution:

The Brill

The next milestone is the creation of the Brill holster, so named because of its best-known maker, A.W. Brill of Austin, Texas. In addition to its distinctly Western style, the Brill added the element of concealability. The alert mind will recognize Austin as the headquarters of the Texas Rangers who, shortly after the turn of the century, found themselves stabling their horses and saddle scabbards. Instead, they were walking around in cities where their frontier appearance, bristling with all the hardware required to survive alone in whatever one riot to which they were summoned, wasn’t exactly socially acceptable. They needed to hide their guns.

Though clearly an evolution of the Mexican Loop design, the Brill accomplished its concealment goals by being made of lighter leather, riding higher than traditional loop holsters and streamlining the rear skirt to reduce bulk.

Like most things, though, the Brill did not simply spring into being fully formed. Around the turn of the century the King Ranch, known for providing horses to the Rangers before there were Ford trucks, created a Mexican loop variation with many of the features later defining the Brill. The multiple loops were replaced with a single, broad cuff, and the toe of the holster pouch was stitched to the skirt, which was trimmed somewhat.

In 1907, at the request of Texas Ranger N.J. Rabensburg, the basic design changed into the canonical Brill, whose skirt was further trimmed down to the profile of the holster pouch.

The end result is a practical holster keeping the gun tucked up close against the body, tilted at an FBI-like rake for concealment and a fast draw, but still with an unmistakably Western flair. Of all the Western designs, it and its stripped-down progeny, the Threepersons, are probably the most practical for modern use.

It was well received by the Rangers. Tellingly, most of the contemporary makers were located relatively close to Austin, and modern reproductions are often named with some reference to the Rangers.

Nor is the Rangers’ love of the Brill simply a matter of history. H. Joaquin Jackson, one of the most famous Rangers of my lifetime, who was depicted on film by Nick Nolte in Extreme Prejudice and Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water, preferred the Brill. In 2005, Jackson said it had “never been surpassed in efficiency, utility and beauty.”

No less than Skeeter Skelton described his first “real” holster as a Brill given to him for his 4 3/4″ Colt SAA by a retired Texas Ranger. Interestingly, though, four years before, in 1968, Skeeter wrote his first good holster was a Myres Threeperson, and the emphasis on good may explain the apparent contradiction. He felt it was entirely unnecessary for a holster’s backflap to be “flaring out fore and aft like Aunt Mattie’s sunbonnet.”