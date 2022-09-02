EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

We the People holsters

Written By Roy Huntington
2022
0

I always enjoy supporting an American company offering high quality, fast service and sensible designs, so welcome to our friends at “We The People Holsters.” Their holsters are made in the U.S.A., have a lifetime guarantee and are offered in a good range of styles, designs and some amazing colors and printed options. My sample holsters are an OWB paddle rig for my Ruger LCP MAX and an IWB holster for my Hellcat, both of kydex. They offer adjustable retention, ride and cant and show first-rate workmanship.

They also offer two styles of impeccably made double-shell leather holsters, an IWB and OWB model. Both are of premium full-grain leather and the double-shell construction means there is a smooth-side leather lining rather than the typical coarse inside. There’s a huge range of fits for all the holsters, too. Let ’em know we sent you when you call!

MSRP: $40 to $150
WeThePeopleHolsters.com

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine October 2022 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
We the People...
I always enjoy supporting an American company offering high quality, fast service and sensible designs, so welcome to our friends at “We The People...
Read Full Article
Back Up Guns
I see no negative aspects to having another or second gun for personal defense. Reasonable and responsible training is a requirement for all guns and this...
Read Full Article
Ketch’s Grips...
Scott Ketcheson or “Ketch” as he prefers, is one of us. A die-hard gun-guy, he reached out to me one time and we became friends talking about guns.
Read Full Article
2022
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

We the People...
I always enjoy supporting an American company offering high quality, fast service and sensible designs, so welcome to our friends at “We The People...
Read Full Article
Big-Bore Carbines
I like big holes, especially at the end of my barrel! Big holes mean big bullets. Big bullets make big holes in things, so there’s no need to rely on...
Read Full Article
Projectile...
With Labor Day weekend approaching, serious hunters are heading to the gun range to make sure their hunting handgun or rifle is properly sighted — which...
Read Full Article