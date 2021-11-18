EXCLUSIVES: Fighting Mandates

Warthog Classic II
Knife Sharpener

Written By Brent Wheat
2022
3

This is another item I felt had promise, but there were nagging doubts because it hadn’t yet received a long-term workout on hundreds of different knives by the time it was reviewed. Fortunately, my mind is at ease now because I’ve witnessed the Warthog working wonders.
It’s certainly ungainly and odd. In the initial review of the sharpener in the August 2021 issue, I said it resembles an 18th century torture device but once the levers start levering and rods start sliding, knives get sharp quickly and with minimal fuss. I’ve now sharpened everything in our house and garage, so I know it works!

The contraption looks complicated, gangly and unintuitive but once you get past the homely appearance, this thing could put even a sharp edge on a dull wit. Joe, we’re thinking of you.

MSRP: $99.99
WarthogUSA.com

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine January 2022 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
Warthog Classic...
This is another item I felt had promise, but there were nagging doubts because it hadn’t yet received a long-term workout on hundreds of different knives...
Read Full Article
New Products:...
The newest guns, gear and holsters.
Read Full Article
Sniper...
Sniper Bladeworks was founded by knife designer Lance Abernathy, a former SWAT officer and self-professed gun guy, back in 2009.
Read Full Article
2022
3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Warthog Classic...
This is another item I felt had promise, but there were nagging doubts because it hadn’t yet received a long-term workout on hundreds of different knives...
Read Full Article
Mold addict!
No doubt about it — I’m an addict. But, not for any sort of chemical substance. I’m a bullet mold addict! Here’s some evidence.
Read Full Article
CZ-USA Announces...
Christmas comes early this year for some with the announcement of CZ-USA’s new 600 series. The four-model series of bolt action rifles offers an array of...
Read Full Article