EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

Vets Bravo Tactical
Cupholder Holster

Written By Brent Wheat
2025
12
; .

I’ve messed around with all sorts of under-steering wheel holsters, door holsters, seat pocket holsters and even seatbelt harness holsters. They all have their positives and drawbacks. Recently I found an in-car holster that checks almost every box.

The Vets Tactical Bravo Series Cupholder is exactly what it says — a car cupholder insert holding a pistol ready for action. It’s easy to insert and remove and so far, during some intentionally abrupt maneuvering, my gun stayed stationary and ready for any trouble. I wish my travel coffee mug was as steady.

The only drawback I see is the fact your gun is right out in the open where anyone could see it. Contact with a law enforcement officer might also be cause for pause. However, if you’re in a situation where quick access to a handgun while driving might be a matter of life and death, the Vets Tactical Bravo Series Tactical Cupholder can fill the bill nicely.

MSRP: $69.95
VetsTactical.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine May 2025 Issue Now!

;
.
2025
12

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Vets Bravo...
I’ve messed around with all sorts of under-steering wheel holsters, door holsters, seat pocket holsters and even seatbelt harness holsters. They all have...
Read Full Article
The 7PRC Vs. The...
I remember my Colorado days with great fondness. The topic of hunting was a constant topic of conversation. During our frequent debates on the best deer and...
Read Full Article
This “Trail Gun,” as Gary Reeder calls it, falls neatly, exactly into that “Perfect Packin’ Pistol” category and ramps up the game in several important areas at the same time.
Reeder’s ‘Trail...
This “Trail Gun,” as Gary Reeder calls it, falls neatly, exactly into that “Perfect Packin’ Pistol” category and ramps up the game in several...
Read Full Article