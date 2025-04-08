I’ve messed around with all sorts of under-steering wheel holsters, door holsters, seat pocket holsters and even seatbelt harness holsters. They all have their positives and drawbacks. Recently I found an in-car holster that checks almost every box.

The Vets Tactical Bravo Series Cupholder is exactly what it says — a car cupholder insert holding a pistol ready for action. It’s easy to insert and remove and so far, during some intentionally abrupt maneuvering, my gun stayed stationary and ready for any trouble. I wish my travel coffee mug was as steady.

The only drawback I see is the fact your gun is right out in the open where anyone could see it. Contact with a law enforcement officer might also be cause for pause. However, if you’re in a situation where quick access to a handgun while driving might be a matter of life and death, the Vets Tactical Bravo Series Tactical Cupholder can fill the bill nicely.

MSRP: $69.95

VetsTactical.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine