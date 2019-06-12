You know something has value...

...when you use it over and over again — over years of time. That's true of a few gun accessories I own, including a particular belt and holster. Here's the story behind the value over the years:



Gun writers regularly hear questions such as: “What’s the best (insert gear type here)?” Or, “Should I buy a (insert manufacturer name here)? Regardless of the information sought, my answers usually start with, “It depends…” and then lead into a string of questions to help clarify intent or actual needs. Sometimes, however, the questions and answers are much more clear, as in, “What’s a really good value in a concealed carry holster?” I’ve got several answers for that one, but when I answer, I also emphasize the need for a sturdy gun belt, which of course adds to the total amount that needs to be spent. One very good holster/belt combination -- and an excellent value -- is the Galco Matrix M7X and the DeSantis EconoBelt. Together the MSRP’s for these two pieces of equipment total $66.79, less than the cost of some individual holsters or gun belts.



And for me, these two pieces of gear have been a part of a regular rotation of use. For years.