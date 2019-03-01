UpLULA Magazine Loader
Ease the pain and shoot more!
The UpLULA loader comes in six colors. David’s choice was hi-vis yellow, with his name applied in marker, to prevent “walk off” at the range.
The compact UpLULA Magazine Loader by Maglula.
Loading magazines is one of the challenges new shooters always encounter — especially people with hand-strength or pain issues. For years I taught people how to load magazines, stressing the importance of a good handhold and steady pressure in the right direction when inserting cartridges. Then came a day I could no longer do it without the aid of a magazine loader.
I’ve tried several magazine loaders with varying degrees of success but the one that works the best for me is the UpLULA by MagLula. This handy little loader fills pistol magazines quickly and easily meaning you’ll spend less time at the range loading magazines and more time shooting. Moreover, it doesn’t hurt because your fingers and thumbs aren’t pushing against a strong spring and they aren’t getting pinched by parts of the magazine. With practice, you can load as fast as one round per second.
Even the pro baseball player who came into David’s shop tried one and bought it immediately!
The UpLULA loader is simple to use: Press down, squeeze the lever, drop the round and go shooting!
Press, Squeeze, Drop, Load
Hold the magazine upright with the bottom resting on a solid surface. Place the loader over the top of the mag, press down lightly while squeezing the lever to depress the follower, drop in a round, and push the lever quickly to push it into the mag. Repeat the process until the magazine is full. Everyone who has tried it found the loader simple and easy to operate. We even had a professional baseball player in our store one day and handed him one to try. Not only did he buy the UpLULA, he told all his shooting friends about it. In fact, I can’t remember ever offering it to someone who didn’t buy one.
The UpLULA is made of a tough military-grade polymer and it’s available in six colors. I got one in high-visibility yellow and put my initials on it with marker so it wouldn’t walk off. The pink ones go off the shelf quickly while many guys want macho colors like hunter green, dark orange or black.
The loader locks in the closed position when not in use so it takes up minimal space in pocket or range bag. You can use it with single- and double-stack 9mm, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, 10mm, .45 ACP magazines, and some .380 mags. Cost is around $35 wherever shooting accessories are sold.
