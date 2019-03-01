UpLULA Magazine Loader

Press, Squeeze, Drop, Load

Hold the magazine upright with the bottom resting on a solid surface. Place the loader over the top of the mag, press down lightly while squeezing the lever to depress the follower, drop in a round, and push the lever quickly to push it into the mag. Repeat the process until the magazine is full. Everyone who has tried it found the loader simple and easy to operate. We even had a professional baseball player in our store one day and handed him one to try. Not only did he buy the UpLULA, he told all his shooting friends about it. In fact, I can’t remember ever offering it to someone who didn’t buy one.



The UpLULA is made of a tough military-grade polymer and it’s available in six colors. I got one in high-visibility yellow and put my initials on it with marker so it wouldn’t walk off. The pink ones go off the shelf quickly while many guys want macho colors like hunter green, dark orange or black.



The loader locks in the closed position when not in use so it takes up minimal space in pocket or range bag. You can use it with single- and double-stack 9mm, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, 10mm, .45 ACP magazines, and some .380 mags. Cost is around $35 wherever shooting accessories are sold.



https://www.maglula.com