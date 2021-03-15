Ulticlip Unveils UltiLink Modular Linking System
Every so often you see a product that makes you stop and say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” For nearly six years, Ulticlip has been making its customers do just that.
Best known for the Ulticlip, of which they’re named, the small strip of steel may not look like much, but it solves a common problem among gun owners, especially women, wanting to carry without the need for a belt.
A replacement for standard holster and knife sheath clips, the Ulticlip relies on spring clamping to provide retention more than 10-times that of traditional holster clips while its flat and slim profile allows it to be easily concealed. From running out to the grocery store to literally running around the neighborhood, the Ulticlip is the ultimate solution for carrying in athletic shorts, sweatpants or leggings.
Building on its success, Ulticlip has unveiled their latest carry solution — the UltiLink. Billed as a “Rapid Attachment, Modular Linking System,” the UltiLink allows for the swift attachment, removal and reattachment of gear — and it’s just as ingenious.
Composed of two core components, the UltiLink works on a locking pinion system. Acting as a mounting point, the stainless steel UltiLink Lock can be attached to a MOLLE-incorporated vest, plate carrier, belt or pack and offers 12 angles of attachment for horizontal, vertical or diagonal carry. Locking into the UltiLink is the steel UltiLink Pinion, which can be attached to various items, including magazine and tourniquet carriers, knife sheaths, small bags and more. Single or multiple Locks and Pinions can be used to mount larger items.
Once hardware is installed on both gear and mount, users simply pull up on the UltiLink Lock tab, insert the Pinion, rotate the item to the desired angle and release the Lock tab to secure it in place. To remove or adjust its angle, pull up on the Lock tab again and remove or rotate the gear with pinion.
Similar to, but smaller than, Safariland QLS and BladeTech Tek-Lok systems, the Ulticlip UltiLink allows for gear to be both easily customizable and quickly removable at home, on the range and in the field. Available as a complete kit or just lock and pinion, the UltiLink can be had for $23.99.
For more info: ulticlip.com