Ulticlip Unveils UltiLink Modular Linking System

Every so often you see a product that makes you stop and say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” For nearly six years, Ulticlip has been making its customers do just that.

Best known for the Ulticlip, of which they’re named, the small strip of steel may not look like much, but it solves a common problem among gun owners, especially women, wanting to carry without the need for a belt.

A replacement for standard holster and knife sheath clips, the Ulticlip relies on spring clamping to provide retention more than 10-times that of traditional holster clips while its flat and slim profile allows it to be easily concealed. From running out to the grocery store to literally running around the neighborhood, the Ulticlip is the ultimate solution for carrying in athletic shorts, sweatpants or leggings.