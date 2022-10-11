Two Scopes to Know

German Precision Optics

Another riflescope worth a look is the Spectra 7.5×50 by GPO, or German Precision Optics. Yes, praise be, a fixed-power scope! More so because this scope is engineered in Germany by people who cut their professional teeth at Zeiss and Meopta. “Components are sourced in Germany,” said Mike Jensen, president of GPO USA, the exclusive distributor stateside.

GPO offers power ranges (top magnification as a multiple of the bottom) of three, four, five, six, even eight times! In 2021 it introduced its Spectra series of 13 variables, adding the 7.5x50i this year.

Why 7.5x? I’ve often said 4x is all that’s necessary for big game hunting while a 6x would permit a 7mm exit pupil — as big as a healthy eye can use even in total darkness — with a smaller, lighter 42mm objective.

The counter-argument: Hunters are leaning to higher magnifications now, to take longer shots with bullets that fly more accurately and efficiently and hit harder at a distance. Whether or not such shooting is common or sensible is a topic for another day. But this isn’t the first 7.5x scope. Leupold listed one for years. While it’s not ideal for quick offhand pokes at bounding deer in cover, neither are the rifles most hunters buy now. They’re not bored for thick-necked rounds tossing heavy bullets from short barrels with iron sights. Now even the lightweights are fitted with suppressors, bipods and powerful variable scopes. Offhand shooting, by some measures, is a lost art.

Besides its 7mm exit pupil, GPO’s 7.5x50i gives you a generous 3.9″ of eye relief for fast aim, and a field over 15′ broad at 100 yards — more than three deer lengths, or six at 200. Unless the animal is close and rocketing through the aspens, you should get on target quickly and hang with it easily. There’s plenty of magnification for a prone poke at a distant pronghorn. ED glass yields diamond-sharp, color-true images.

I like the first-plane reticle in this scope. It combines a dot and fine wires with the German #4 — three bars at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock. Dot size and the thickness of wires and bars are just right to my eye. In dim conditions, you can illuminate the dot with the left-side turret dial. Powered by a CR2032 battery, the dial moves smoothly (no detents) through eight positions. Forgot to turn it off? No problem. After three hours of no adjustment, the dot goes black, saving battery. As with any illuminated reticle, you get the best aim with minimal brightness.

GPO offers options in windage/elevation dials. My sample 7.5x has graduations of 0.1 mil, or 0.36″ at 100 yards. These clicks are properly snappy and uniform. The dials can be set easily to read “0” after zeroing, for quick reference and return. The helical eyepiece is marked, so if turned accidentally, it can be reset to suit your eyes. The alloy tube, in matte-black finish, is 15.5″ long.

The 7.5×50 Spectra weighs 21.7 oz. A penny shy of $630, it represents, as Jensen points out, “premium quality at a steep discount.” If like me you mourn the passing of fixed-power scopes, putting this one on a rifle is a nod of solidarity.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine