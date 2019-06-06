Try CCI’s New “Quiet-22” Semi-Auto Rimfire Ammunition

I cannot tell a lie … at least about .22-caliber rimfire ammunition.



I go through lots of it. My Ruger 10/22 was once described by a shooting buddy as a “lead hose,” meaning once you start shooting it’s hard to stop until you’ve burned up a whole box of cartridges. At 25 yards off a sandbag rest, it can take the heads off wood kitchen matches, when the 1.5-4X scope is dialed up to high magnification.



The Ruger Mark IV semi-auto pistol I own is equally capable of devouring .22 Long Rifle rounds because it is just as much fun to shoot. I keep a brick or two of .22-caliber ammunition handy, and both guns typically ride around with me in the fall in the event I run into a dumb blue grouse or fat cottontail.



One thing about rimfire ammunition is it produces a flat “plam” report that, early in my youth, was probably responsible for today’s constant ringing in my ears. When I was a kid, we didn’t know anything about earplugs or padded muffs, and shooting dad’s old Harrington & Richardson double-action revolver was a noisy affair.



Well, now comes along CCI with a new incarnation of the .22 LR cartridge that definitely belongs in my ammo box. It’s the “Quiet-22 Semi-Auto” round and it must have been developed for guys like me.



According to CCI, the Quiet-22 Semi-Auto “drastically reduces the volume of standard .22 LR rounds.” Yet, it cycles “flawlessly through semi-automatic rifles and handguns.”



“The accurate, low-velocity loads provide the sensation of shooting through a suppressor — without the suppressor — and are perfect for new shooters,” says CCI.



Ooookay … but what about old cranks like me? Why should kids and novice adults have all the fun and benefit? I’m beyond developing a flinch, and what remains of my hearing will likely benefit from this ammunition.



The Quiet-22 Semi-Auto load pushes a 45-grain LRN projectile out of the barrel at a reported 835 fps. It’s no sizzler in terms of the .22 LR cartridge (I’ve chronographed rounds with lighter bullets that warp across the screens at far higher velocities), but it’s plenty of horsepower to put the terminal hurt on a rabbit. If a grouse holds still long enough, one of those bullets to the noggin will fill my stew pot any day of the week. It should easily conk squirrels, raccoons and similar-sized small game, too.



The takeaway is a “significant reduction in perceived noise,” according to CCI. That works for me — and probably anyone else who shoots indoors or outdoors, especially with a pistol.



CCI packages this stuff in boxes of 50, and it has an MSRP of $5.95.



For more info: www.cci-ammunition.com, Ph: (800) 379-1732