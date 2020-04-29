Enter To Win Rock River Arms BT92152 Prize Package!

Truglo Tru-Tec Micro Red Dot

Written By Brent Wheat
2020
11

Red dot sights are all the rage because they offer quick target acquisition under a variety of lighting conditions alongside unlimited eye relief. The market is currently offering red dot sights ranging from many hundreds of dollars down to $14 Chinese knockoffs. However, our current favorite affordable red-dot is the TruGlo Tru-Tec Micro.

Retailing for $148 on Amazon, the Micro equips your pistol with a high quality red dot with all the usual “bells and whistles” at a price allowing you to buy more boxes of practice ammo. Ours currently resides on a Taurus TX22 using a Lakeline LLC mounting plate. The RMR-pattern mounting holes line up perfectly.

The result? A tremendously fun gun for whacking all sorts of targets. In fact, my beloved wife thinks she wants to use it as a carry gun. I dissuaded her from the idea but both of us purely love the quality and ease of use with the Tru-Tec Micro — but especially the price!

www.truglo.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine June 2020 Issue Now!

2020
11

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Truglo Tru-Tec...
Red dot sights are all the rage because they offer quick target acquisition under a variety of lighting conditions alongside unlimited eye relief.
Read Full Article
The Contender...
In the early 1960s sixgun manufacturers began searching for better varmint hunting cartridges than the big magnums.
Read Full Article
The Sheepdog Barks!
“Humanity is divided among sheep, wolves, and sheepdogs,” I wrote in the mid-1980s. The great Col. David Grossman popularized it but philosophers said...
Read Full Article