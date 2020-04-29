Truglo Tru-Tec Micro Red Dot

Red dot sights are all the rage because they offer quick target acquisition under a variety of lighting conditions alongside unlimited eye relief. The market is currently offering red dot sights ranging from many hundreds of dollars down to $14 Chinese knockoffs. However, our current favorite affordable red-dot is the TruGlo Tru-Tec Micro.

Retailing for $148 on Amazon, the Micro equips your pistol with a high quality red dot with all the usual “bells and whistles” at a price allowing you to buy more boxes of practice ammo. Ours currently resides on a Taurus TX22 using a Lakeline LLC mounting plate. The RMR-pattern mounting holes line up perfectly.

The result? A tremendously fun gun for whacking all sorts of targets. In fact, my beloved wife thinks she wants to use it as a carry gun. I dissuaded her from the idea but both of us purely love the quality and ease of use with the Tru-Tec Micro — but especially the price!

www.truglo.com

