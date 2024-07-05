Triple K #249 Rifle Cartridge Belt

Nothing says class like well-crafted leather accoutrements. Triple K is now in its fourth generation as a family business making lifetime quality leather holsters, belts, slings, cases, etc. for discerning shooters. All their products are cut and sewn in America from leather sourced, tanned and dyed in America.

This belt is 3/16″ thick. Heavy enough to be a gun belt on its own, it quickly tapers to 1-7/8″ so you can easily slip on a holster or knife sheath. It secures with a solid brass roller buckle attached with durable snaps for easy change out. It’s finished in walnut-oil (shown) or plain. Four sizes fit waists from 28″ to 48″. The 15 cartridge models come with loops generally sized for .30-06 (.30-30 WCF pictured), or the big .300-.375 Win. Magnum sized rounds. The 45-70 Govt. belt holds 10 rounds. By design, there’s enough stretch in the loops to accommodate lots of dimensionally similar cartridges.

MSRP: $102

TripleK.com

