Trijicon SRO Red Dot Optics

With every passing year, the now-ubiquitous red-dot sight has gotten smaller, lighter, longer lasting and more durable. Thanks to these improvements and the inclusion in major competitive circuits, red dots have exploded in popularity. For the past decade, Trijicon’s RMR (Ruggedized Miniature Reflex) has been the gold standard in pistol-mounted red dots but now they’re upping the ante.

The Trijicon SRO, or Specialized Reflex Optic, offers nearly twice the lens area as its predecessor along with a top-load battery compartment, all while maintaining the same footprint as the RMR.

With eight brightness settings and large buttons on the vertical lens support, the SRO features a new “lock-in” mode allowing the shooter to use their chosen illumination setting indefinitely. The guts of the SRO are built to withstand more than 30,000 rounds, and battery life is reportedly three years when set at illumination setting four. Available reticles include 1, 2.5 and 5.0 MOA dots — all with an MSRP of $749.

www.trijicon.com

