Trail-Bossin’ Trappers

The Boss Steps In

Hodgdon Powders solved both of these problems about 10 years ago with the introduction of Trail Boss, a powder designed specifically for low velocity lead bullet loads for practice, plinking and Cowboy Action Shooting. Trail Boss is unlike any other powder on the market today in several ways. It is so light a 5-lb. keg of IMR Trail Boss is larger than an 8-lb. keg of IMR4227. It also flows so easily you need to learn not to “overshoot” when transferring powder from the keg to the measure.



I’ve used Trail Boss in virtually every sixgun cartridge with very pleasing results and decided to try a different application for it in Trapper-length leverguns.



Using 10.0 grains of Trail Boss grains under the Oregon Trail 170FNGC resulted in 1,250 fps and a 1-1/2" group at 45 yards meaning it has enough energy and accuracy for small game, varmints, even turkeys where allowed, doing it with very mild recoil. I also took the time to try Trail Boss in some of the larger rifle cartridges such as the .375 of Winchester and the .38-55 Winchester. The .30-30 is nothing more than the .38-55 necked down, while the .375 Winchester is a slightly shorter .38-55.



My .38-55 Trapper is a Winchester Model 94 while my .375 Trapper is a Marlin Model 336. Both of these had longer barrels that I had cut back to 16-1/4". In the .38-55, 9.0 grains of Trail Boss under the Oregon Trail 240 FP results in a muzzle velocity of 1,030 fps and a three-shot 45-yard group of 1-1/2" while 16.5 grains of XMP5744 under the Lyman 250GC and loaded in .375 Winchester brass clocks out at 1,133 fps with an excellent group of 3/4". This means it’s accurate enough for head-shooting small game and turkeys with no meat wasted. This same load in my Marlin .375 Trapper provides almost identical results with a muzzle velocity of 1,117 fps and a group of 1".



At one time Winchester (then known as United States Repeating Arms Co.), offered Model 94 Trappers, I believe this was in the 1980s, chambered in .30-30, .45 Colt, .44 Magnum and .357 Magnum. They are such handy little rifles and — since I hate making major decisions — over a period of time I bought all of them. The USRAC Winchester .45 Colt Trapper gives the tightest groups of all of my Trappers using the RCBS #45-255FN over 6.5 grains of Trail Boss for an exceptionally mild-shooting 900 fps and an incredible group of 3/8" for three shots at 45 yards.



With the same load, the Marlin .45 Colt Trapper is more than adequate with a group of 1-1/2", however, it pales in comparison to what the Winchester .45 can do. Switching to the .44 Magnum, the Marlin with 240-gr. hardcast bullets over 6.7 grains of Trail Boss clocks between 950-980 fps with two different bullets and averages 1-1/2" while the Winchester .44 Magnum is not even close to being in the same league as the .45 Colt version with groups from 2-1/4" to 3". Who says the .45 Colt is obsolete?



All of these loads in all of these guns are not only excellent choices for varmints and small game, they are perfect for introducing young shooters — giving them a “big rifle feel” with “small rifle recoil.”



