Traditions Nitrofire Muzzleloader Rifle

First look
Our pre-production test gun came from Traditions with a 3-9x40 Traditions duplex-reticle scope already installed. It also came with a care package of Traditions accessories that, although the subject of another entire story, are so much better than the box-store junk in my own possible bag as to be laughable. If the gun is a “10,” the accessories are an 11!
The Spanish-manufactured Nitrofire is attractive and looks very much like a single-shot centerfire rifle. On my particular iteration (there are several versions) the barrel and receiver sport a soft gold Premium Cerakote finish while the stylish .50 caliber 1:28" chromoly-steel barrel is fluted and tapered. The action is matched up to a lightweight synthetic stock finished in water-dip Go Wild Rockstar camouflage and solid rubber butt pad. Don’t worry, the camo is anything but wild and certainly not something you’d see on stage — except, perhaps for a Ted Nugent show — but will match my Midwest winter woodlands perfectly.
Overall fit and finish are impeccable with the action locking up tighter than Hillary Clinton’s sense of humor. The only flaw noticed was a small “booger” on the right-side wrist of the stock where the water-dip camo had suffered some small indignity during production. It wasn’t really noticeable except to perfectionists and gun writers looking for something to mention.