Welcome To The Jurassic Jungle

The gamekeeper has a rack of firearms to deal with dinosaur attacks. When trouble threatens he selects what appears to be a Franchi SPAS 12 gauge with extended magazine and folding stock. It’s a fine gun for personal defense against human assailants but for dinosaurs it would be far down my list. Limited range, limited penetration, moderate velocity — and folding stocks are useful only when storage is an issue, which is not the case here. I will concede with modern slug loads you could do a lot worse.

So what would I choose? I’d want a rifle, not a shotgun. Let’s look at the situation. It is on an island surrounded by an ocean and with lots of rain. Right away we are thinking stainless steel and either laminated wood or synthetic stock. I want the simple reliability of a bolt-action and I’d like it to have controlled-round feed. It should be reasonably portable, maximum weight in the 10–12 lb. range.

The biggest dangerous dinosaur is the Tyrannosaurus rex which, from what I can find online, would weigh 18–20,000 lb., half again the size of a really big African elephant. There’s really no one-man portable firearm that could deliver reliable stops with body shots, although a .50 BMG might do it. Better I think to use a smaller cartridge and plan on precise bullet placement as did the old-time ivory hunters.

The predator the people seem to fear most is the velociraptor, which appears to be a bit bigger than a tiger. Now a tiger we know is a creature to be respected but at the same time they are not so hard to kill. Your deer or elk rifle would likely do just fine. Something like a .375 H&H or .416 Rigby provides a comforting bit extra.