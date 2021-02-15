Making The Call
If some dinosaur hunter calls me tomorrow for firearms advice, I’d recommend a Ruger Hawkeye Guide Gun. Personally I’d get it in .375 Ruger but if you’d prefer .416 Ruger, I won’t argue. I like the laminated stock, stainless steel construction, Mauser-style action, and overall rugged construction. At 8.1 lbs. it’s a bit light, especially as I would not plan on adding a scope. The 3+1 cartridge capacity is a concern, I’d rather have 5+ rounds on tap but I think after firing four rounds there should be time to reload — most of the time. Meantime my solution would be a gun bearer with an identical second rifle.
I’m on the fence about sights. The Guide Gun has a very simple, strong, shallow V rear sight. It should serve very well to provide adequate accuracy very quickly. I like receiver-mounted rear sights and would give a lot of thought to fitting an NECG or XS sight and removing the barrel-mounted sight. The rifle would be loaded with Hornady 300-grain DGX cartridges with five more in a laced-on butt cuff. A solid body shot with such a bullet should take out the meanest velociraptor.