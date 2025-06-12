Tipton Best Bore Cleaner

EXCLUSIVES: “Constitutional Carry”

Shooting centerfire rifles is great fun — at least until you have to clean the copper fouling from the bore. In the past, I did this by brushing and soaking the bore with Hoppes #9 or similarly “aromatic” military solvent and letting it sit overnight for as many nights as it took until the cleaning patches stopped coming out green. Then I got married and discovered my wife didn’t like the smell of Hoppes. This greatly complicated my copper purging routine since I could no longer clean my rifles indoors.

Sympathetic to my dilemma, Tipton developed a one step, odorless, bore solvent formulated to rapidly and effectively (often in less than 15 minutes) remove stubborn carbon build-up and dissolve copper fouling. It has no ammonia and won’t attack the steel of your gun or its finish. Now your rifles can come back inside for cleaning!

MSRP: $9.99
TiptonClean.com

