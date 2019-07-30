Tippmann’s M4-22

One of the most endearing qualities of rimfire firearms is they can be fabricated to replicate just about any centerfire model. Among the most interesting are the rimfire clones of current military arms. Not only are they fun to shoot and cool to look at, but the low-cost practice afforded by these arms will definitely make you a better shooter and hopefully help to entice our youth in getting involved in the shooting sports.



Walking down an aisle at the last SHOT Show, I came across an old familiar name with an entirely new product line. It was the Tippmann Arms Company. Back in the 1980s, Denny Tippmann Sr. rocked the gun world with his stunning 1/2 scale models of the classic Gatling gun chambered in .38 Special, followed by 1/2 scale renditions of the belt-fed Browning 1917/1919 .30 caliber MGs in .22 LR and the Browning M2HB .50 HMG in .22 Magnum.



These exacting-looking models were packaged with perfectly scaled traversing and elevating tripods, miniature ammunition cans and .22-scaled feed belts. Offered in semi-auto and full-auto, until a change in the National Firearms Act in the late ’80s prevented the sale of newly manufactured full-auto firearms to civilians, the Tippmann machine guns became an instant collector’s prize — if you could find one and afford it!



Did it stop the Tippmanns? Nope, they got in on the ground floor of the paintball craze and produced millions of full-auto and semi-auto paintball guns before finally selling off the highly successful business.