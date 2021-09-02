Throom Targets

Love the sensation of lead and copper flying back at you, perhaps even embedding in your face or arms? If so, you’re a hardcore steel target shooter! However, most of us don’t enjoy the idea of lead pulling a 180-degree switcheroo and coming boiling back at us at several hundred feet per second off the target. Likewise for bits of copper jacketing resembling tiny flying razor blades. This is why most steel shooters — the sane ones, anyway — observe a conservative stand-off distance from the plates to ensure minimal danger from splash-back. Even so, the occasional incoming chunk reminds us nothing is guaranteed. However, such things don’t need to be a problem anymore thanks to Throom polymer targets. In a nutshell, polymer is chemist-speak for “plastic” and if you can work this out, plastic doesn’t kick lead or copper jackets back at the shooter.

Plastic targets have been around forever, but the folks at Throom seem to have finally gotten them right. The targets are comprised of an incredibly tough green “miracle” (my words, not theirs) polymer allowing bullets to pass through with only a pinhole to mark the event. The main disadvantage to plastic targets previously was their longevity and this doesn’t seem to be an issue with Throom. Weather doesn’t faze them as they aren’t brittle in cold weather or excessively floppy in hot. Right now here in the Midwest it’s so uncomfortably warm even nuns are swearing openly but the polymer targets are nonplussed.

The company offers a wide variety of targets including knockdowns, hangers, bowling pins and even polymer 2×4 brackets to make a safe target stand with no danger of ricochet.

MSRP: Starting at $19.99

ThroomTargets.com

