Thin Optics Reading Glasses

Written By Brent Wheat
2024
Yes, this is utterly a non-shooting product, but I like mine so much it had to end up in Quartermaster! Readers of a certain age will undoubtedly “see” the light and agree.

If you are always forgetting or losing your reading glasses when trying to pay your restaurant bill or read a product label off the shelf, these glasses are for you. Essentially, they are a thin, lightweight pair of “Pince-nez” reading glasses held snug in a small case stuck to the back of your cellular phone (or wherever). When you find yourself urgently needing a pair of readers, they are convenient to whip out and clip to your nose. Presto! You’re on the path to reading comprehension and you get to look like Teddy Roosevelt. #Winning!

MSRP: $29
ThinOptics.com

