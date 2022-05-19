The Spyderco Shaman

DIY Upgrade

My Shaman has thick G-10 scales with finger-indexing contours and milled flat sides. These contours fill the grip and allow for three-dimensional blade applications. Rather than just allowing the hand to bear down on the cutting surface, the user can chop, carve, roll and reverse cut with this design. There is jimping in both the choil and the spine of the blade, giving it a full advantage in wet climates or if it’s ever employed as a defensive blade.

The Shaman weighs 5.2 oz., and the scales are backed by skeletonized steel liners. The blade is held rigidly by the Spyderco Compression Lock, a tremendous improvement on a standard liner lock. The compression lock never rattles; it always indexes against the pivot stop, and users don’t have to put fingertips into the path of the blade when closing the knife.

You might notice I’ve added a couple of patches of textured skate tape on my Shaman. If you’re wondering, I like to use my tactical knife for cooking when camping. Skate tape is a cheap improvement.

If there is anything I could tell you about the ergonomics, it’s the fact the user can bear down a lot of pressure on the reinforced point. Think sticking it through sheet metal, like a car door, which I did, by the way.

On those scales, Spyderco has placed four sets of pocket clip holes for tip-up, tip-down, left or right deployments. I am tip-up right-handed, and this configuration works for me. The hole and pivot-point placement allows a quick and smooth deployment. It rides relatively low in the pocket, but there is something you should know: This knife has bigger bones than most urban carry knives. It will take up more pocket than lesser knives and it’s a bit heavier.