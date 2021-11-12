A New Day

In 1977 Weaver announced its T-series of scopes with what it called the Micro-Trac system. If there were ever a scope Hall of Fame, the T-10 Micro Trac would be the one I’d nominate. The Micro Trac used a carbide ball bearing on the reticle cell. The adjustments were what competitors were demanding — accurate, reliable, repeatable and durable. The T-series proved sensationally successful in competition. Many are still in service; in good condition they still sell readily.

I have a T-10 on a ’50s era BSA Hunter .222 Rem. It has its faults. The parallax adjustment is a ring on the objective end of the scope, less convenient than a knob on the left side, and the 2/3-minute dot and fine crosshairs can be hard to see in field shooting. It’s long compared to current designs. Optics are good though not quite up to current standards. But it is still a useable scope.

A few avant-garde varmint shooters began dialing scopes for field shooting. For old timers such as myself this seemed downright foolhardy. Decades of experience had shown us not to touch the dials except to sight in. The concept of twisting dials and then expecting the scope to return to zero seemed impossible. In fact, for many of the scopes we used, it was impossible. Even if the scope did dial accurately, the relatively soft contact surfaces wouldn’t hold up for long.

Shooting innovations are generally spurred by either competition or war. Interest in long-range shooting was already growing in the 1990s and after 9/11 there was increased military interest as well. Precision shooting was seen both as a way of protecting troops and for taking out enemy targets without a lot of collateral damage. Scope makers, notably Nightforce, developed scopes to meet military demands — not only extremely precise but incredibly tough. For those of us who still regarded scopes as fragile, delicate instruments, the toughness was hard to believe.

The final hurdle was price. These money-no-object military scopes come with price tags in the range of $2,500 to $4,000, and yes, they truly are spectacular. Modern competitive rifle shooters, and those of us who shoot paper, prairie dogs and pronghorns don’t need the toughness military use demands. We do need precise, repeatable and durable adjustments at a price we can afford. Established makers such as Bushnell, Burris, Leica, Leupold, Nightforce and Zeiss are making them for us, along with relative newcomers like Athlon, Maven, Primary Arms, Sightron, SWFA, Tract, Vortex and others. Exciting times!

