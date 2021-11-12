Lights Out

At first, I couldn’t even see an image. The eye had to be in exactly the right spot or the image simply blacked out. At best it was dim and out-of-focus. The intersection of the crosshairs was off in a corner. It was quite a blow to a naive and trusting farm boy.

The scope had just about every fault a scope can have. Happily, even at the time (circa 1960) clever engineers and optical designers were solving the issues. Scopes became tougher, more resistant to recoil and accidental impacts. Eye relief became much less critical. Moisture-proofing became much more effective. Permanently centered reticles became the norm. Better optics and optical coatings greatly improved image quality and low-light capability.