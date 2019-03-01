Many Functions

The heart of the STK is its multi-functional blade, which not only serves as a knife but has a load of other functions built in as well. With the blade fully extended the overall length of the STK is 4.5” with its beefy 0.1875”-thick chisel ground blade making up 1.5” of the total. The 90-degree edge on the lead edge is dedicated to cutting chores such as whacking rope or cord and opening boxes. The squared front edge can handle scraping tasks while the notched back makes for a nifty pry bar. A diagonal notch on the backside of the blade serves as a 1/4” bit driver or a bottle opener while a sharpened detent at the base of the lead edge can be used as a wire stripper. Thanks to the STK’s use of titanium, the whole package checks in at a scant 2.9 ozs., so it won’t bog your britches down.



Despite its compact size, the Kopis STK is built like a tank and is a bulldog in the hand. Although it’s designed as a tool, don’t overlook its ability to get you out of a pinch in a self-defense scenario. A bad guy would play hell trying to snatch it out of your hand.



Kopis Designs offers the STK in a plain finish with an optional Apocalypse or Tiger Stripe pattern available (the latter which is shown here). If it’s time to turn your bulky multi-tool into a streamlined easy-to-carry pocket powerhouse, look no further than the Kopis Designs STK. MSRP for such coolness is $200.



Kopis

Ph: (518) 423-1731

www.kopisdesigns.com/

