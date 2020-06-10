The Forgotten Four

A Scope For Every Man

Then 24-year-old Bill Weaver designed a scope for the masses. At its 1930 debut his 3x Model 330 sold for $19, including the mount. A 4x M440 came three years later, when Bill moved from Newport, Kentucky to El Paso, Texas.

Weaver’s 1″, steel-tube K2.5 and K4 appeared in 1947, the K6 a year later. Weaver replaced its 330 and 440 with 3/4″ J2.5 and J4 rimfire scopes, supplanted in 1954 by the B4 and B6. For four decades, Weaver’s fortunes rode on the success of its 4x scopes, especially the hugely popular K4.

Bushnell’s first offerings were 2.5x, 4x and 6x Scopemasters. It was 1953, five years after Dave Bushnell had overcome daunting obstacles to import Japanese-built binoculars. The Scopemaster line became the Scopechief. A 3-9x variable joined the series in 1959. One of my first scopes was a 4x Scopechief. Had I used it exclusively for the next 48 years, I’d no doubt have killed as much game as has fallen in front of other glass. By 1960 Bushnell optics were selling at 18,000 dealerships worldwide.

In 1949 Lyman’s best-selling 2½x Alaskan moved aside for the steel-tube, 26mm 4x Challenger. An alloy Stream-Lite 4x trailed in 1953 and by 1955 all had alloy tubes. Lyman didn’t field a variable (a 3-9x) until 1973.

In 1959 the Redfield Gunsight Co., founded in 1909, began building scopes too. In 1962 Redfield’s first variable, a 3-9x, had the first constantly centered, non-magnifying reticle of any maker.

Don Burris, one of Redfield’s managing partners, started his own company in 1972. Early on, it offered only iron sights and scope mounts. In 1975 a 4x scope appeared, with 2-7x and 3-9x variables.