The Essential Optic

On The Ground

The telescope sired the spotting scope. When it was realized people had two eyes, the binocular was born — essentially two short telescopes joined by a hinge.



Years ago, hunting with the Inuits above the Arctic Circle, I carried a Bausch & Lomb 7x35 Zephyr, a wonderful binocular for its day. The patriarch of our group, a leathery man with hair pale as moonlight on snow, had a cheap, battered 7x50. He held it vertically, squinting through the bottom barrel because the other didn’t work. After canoeing through rowdy seas along the northern reach of Hudson’s Bay, we pitched tents on a rock spit. During the night, a south wind jammed a mountain range of ice against our shore. We hunted caribou the next day. The old man with the one-eyed binocular staggered in after dark with six hides strapped to his back by a rope. He’d shot all the animals with an iron-sighted .22.



Limited to one hunting optic, I’d pick a binocular over a riflescope. Indeed, my last hunts have been with open sights. A scope extends effective shooting range; it won’t help you find animals.



A binocular can help most up close, where you must see game before it spots you, where you’ve no chance for a second look. Once, cresting a ridge, I immediately set to with my binoculars, picking apart a distant meadow. Then a twig snapped. Scant yards below me, a bull elk strolled into cover. He’d been there all along. I’d lost my chance by looking first where glassing was easy, instead of using the bino where glassing was urgent.



Another time, traipsing through African thorn, my binocular dangling, I all but bumped against a rhinoceros. He could have left footprints on my khakis but evidently he decided anyone blind to a beast the size of a sedan at a few feet was harmless.



Bill McRae worked as an optics consultant for Bushnell. “I miss binoculars like this,” he told me once, hoisting an aged 6x30 Bausch & Lomb. He saw the glint in my eye. “It’s not for sale.” While the 6x30 and my 7x35 Zephyr can’t match current glass optically, they’re lighter than the 8x42 and 10x42 binos so popular now. No need for a harness you’ll have to fight with while shedding your jacket — and whose elastic soon weakens so the bino bounces on your chest and drags in sand and snow when you crawl.