Phasmids are insects designed to look like something they are not. The walking stick bug is the archetypal example. Such camouflage is an effective survival mechanism in nature.



Likewise, the ABDO Concealed Carry Portable Safe from EAA rides on your belt and looks like a big cellphone. However, hit a switch and the cover pops open to reveal your instantly accessible defensive handgun. It’s safe, secure concealed carry but wholly inoffensive to the less durable members of society.



The ABDO is pretty big. However, some of the more recent cellphones are at least this large so the size shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. The exterior of the case has molded-in features resembling a camera lens and sundry camouflage to complete the charade.



The case locks with a key if desired and is spring-loaded. Slide a readily accessible catch and the cover springs open. The gun remains retained via a polymer rod riding in the bore.

