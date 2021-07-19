The Gun

To hunt in Zimbabwe, Darrell purchased a used Marlin 1895 GBL with the intention of converting it to .50 Alaskan. It was sent to SSK Firearms of Wintersville, Ohio for the work. SSK installed a custom 0.510"-diameter barrel, Pachmayr decelerator recoil pad and a New England Custom Guns banded front sight ramp with a silver bead. They did all the necessary action work so the .50 Alaskan cartridge cycled properly while also performing a nice trigger job.

After receiving the gun from SSK, Darrel installed an XS Sights Lever Rail and mounted a Trijicon RMR reflex sight. He also installed an XS Sights winged rear peep sight to use in conjunction with the silver bead front sight for a backup sighting system.

Since this gun is for dangerous game, Darrell installed a safety delete from Bear Tooth Mercantile. Steve Roe, owner of Apache Machine & Custom, LLC, applied a beautiful Cerakote graphite black finish.