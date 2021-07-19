The Tale

Darrell shared the story of his .50 Alaskan hunt:

I scheduled a September 2020 moose hunt with the Shoemaker family in Becharof National Wildlife Refuge. With an upcoming cape buffalo hunt, I thought it would be nice to have some large animal experience with the .50 Alaskan before tackling a dangerous cape buffalo.

We flew into spike camp a few days early and met my guide, Austin. On the flight in, we saw several cows along with two bedded bull moose. We also spotted another bedded bull less than 200 yards from camp!

On opening day we were glassing the area and saw moose antlers a couple hundred yards away in the river bottom! After studying the bull, we agreed this was a legal bull we watched the previous day but Austin didn’t feel he was a “first day shooter.”

We glassed for a couple of hours, spotting several brown bears along the river, but no additional moose. My binoculars kept going back to the legal bull, which was about 350 yards away from our vantage point.

I was glassing upstream when Austin spotted a bull a couple of miles away downstream. The bull moved into thick brush before we got the spotting scope on him and Austin wanted to get a closer look. After hiking a mile the bull was still a ways off so we picked an opening in the brush to navigate toward. If we could reach the opening undetected, there was a good chance we could get a look at the bull.

It was a tough hike, crossing several gorges, alder and willow thickets, tromping across wet, spongy ground before finally making it to the opening where he’d be visible in the basin below. We begin crawling toward the edge. I was behind Austin when I notice a large set of moose antlers below us to our left. Studying the bull, we decided we would take him.

We needed to get closer since the bull was over 500 yards away. We low crawled away from the bull, keeping out of sight. The wind was perfect, blowing directly from the bull, hitting our faces.

We circled left, keeping willows between us and the moose, and cut the distance to under 200 yards. This was the maximum range I felt comfortable with my reflex-sighted .50 Alaskan. Continuing our stalk, we made it about 150 yards from the bedded bull. Crawling to a clump of willows, we cut the distance another 40 yards.

I placed my backpack on the ground as a shooting rest. With Austin ready to back me up, I pulled the hammer back on the lever gun. Austin grunted and the bull stood up, exposing his left shoulder. I placed the red dot and fired. We were rewarded with the tell-tale “thump” of the big 400-grain bullet hitting flesh. The bull reacted but didn’t take a step. “Hit him again,” Austin said as I worked the lever.

Once again we heard the “whump” of the bullet hitting. The bull turned, facing us, head drooping low and stopping me from taking a frontal chest shot. The bull finally exposed his chest and I fired my third and final shot.