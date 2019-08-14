Rimmed Alternative

After the war, Model 1917s became quite popular with the civilian population and were often used by ex-military men when entering law enforcement — especially in rural areas. Around 1920 a new cartridge was devised that enabled the use of these revolvers without moon clips — the .45 Auto Rim.



Just as the name suggests, these were .45 ACP cartridges with the rim added. To replace the moon clip required a larger than normal rim, which is why the .45 AR stands out among all other sixgun cartridges by having a taller-than-normal rim. Shooters now had the choice of using .45 ACPs with moon clips (available today in both half-moon and full size) or the “new” .45 AR.



Reloading the .45 AR is very straightforward. You don’t need a new set of dies but simply a new shell holder to add to your .45 ACP dies — if you’re set up for crimping. Years ago I purchased a separate .45 AR crimping die to add to my set of ACP dies. If you look at the length of a sixgun cylinder compared to the overall cartridge length of the .45 AR/.45 ACP, you might surmise accuracy would suffer with the bullet having to travel the extra length of the cylinder before entering the barrel. However, this doesn’t seem to be a problem. In fact, .45 Auto Rim/.45 ACP cartridges will often shoot more accurately than longer cartridges. In .45 Colt revolvers from Ruger and in Freedom Arms with auxiliary cylinders for the .45 ACP, the ACP will often outshoot the .45 Colt. My first .45 AR sixgun, an S&W Model 1917, was purchased when I was still a teenager so I have a long history of shooting and reloading for this excellent little cartridge.



In the 1950s — before we had a proliferation of excellent gunsmiths tuning the 1911 — target shooters stayed with the revolver. S&W offered the 1950 Target and then followed it with the 1955 Target. The 1955 was offered in a different barrel configuration to better handle cast bullets and has a heavy barrel (much like the .44 Magnum).



Both of these .45 ACP/.45 AR guns were offered with excellent sights and 6-1/2" barrels — cutting them to 4" results in a Perfect Packin’ Pistol. One of the best shooting .45 AR sixguns is the Model 1988 from Smith & Wesson with a heavy, full-underlug 5" barrel.