TangoDown Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK

Another Useful Tool for the Gun Bench
Written By Mark Kakkuri
Photos By TangoDown
Now here's a handy tool...

TangoDown® Inc. announces the latest addition to the lineup – the TD Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK® (GFRT-01).  The GFRT-01 makes removing GLOCK® floorplates simple by providing the proper amount of leverage, without damage. MSRP: $9.95. To learn more about the GFRT-01, visit TangoDown. or email [email protected]

A simple but well-designed lever...

...saves time and effort when disassembling magazines!

