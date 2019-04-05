TangoDown Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK

Now here's a handy tool...

TangoDown® Inc. announces the latest addition to the lineup – the TD Magazine Floorplate Removal Tool for GLOCK® (GFRT-01). The GFRT-01 makes removing GLOCK® floorplates simple by providing the proper amount of leverage, without damage. MSRP: $9.95. To learn more about the GFRT-01, visit TangoDown. or email [email protected]